Hilton Head man accused of injuring deputy at Tanger 2 charged in high school shooting

A Hilton Head man accused of injuring a Beaufort County deputy with his car in 2016 was arrested Friday and charged in a shooting at a Ridgeland High School homecoming event, according to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Akeem Shamar Jenkins, 23, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon on school property.

A 22-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at a tailgating event Oct. 19 at Ridgeland High School’s homecoming game, according to WJCL television station.

Jenkins is the suspect who was arrested after the wounding of a deputy during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets 2 on Dec. 9, 2016. Jenkins was on probation at the time, The Island Packet reported.

After being pulled over near the outlet mall, Jenkins allegedly placed his car in reverse while Sgt. Raymond Heroux was standing near the open driver’s side door, trapping and dragging the deputy through the parking lot, The Island Packet reported at the time.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office public information officer Capt. Bob Bromage describes the events that led to an officer shooting a suspect during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Tanger Outlet Center 2 on Dec. 9, 2016.

The deputy pulled his gun and fired several shots at Jenkins, according to reports.

The Ridgeland Police Department cited Jenkins’ criminal history in a report of his most recent arrest.





At the time of the Ridgeland shooting, he was out on bond for trafficking in cocaine and resisting arrest with the intent to harm an officer, the police department’s report said.

Jenkins was charged with four offenses related to drugs and a police chase in March 2015.

He also was one of six charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Ridgeland in February 2014.

As a 17-year-old, Jenkins faced charges after a robbery on Hilton Head in 2012.

The Jasper County Detention Center on Monday listed Jenkins as being “housed outside facility.” No information about his bond was available.