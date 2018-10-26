Chatham County Sheriff’s Office employee faces charge of sexually assaulting an inmate

A Chatham County. Ga., Sheriff’s Office employee has been fired and charged with sexually assaulting an jailed inmate, a Savannah newspaper and television station reported Thursday.
Fifty-two-year-old Victoria Brown-Harris was a contracted employee, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. She is accused of “fraternizing with an inmate (who) worked for her,” reported television station WSAV.
The charge alleges there was a “sexual assault by persons with a supervisory or disciplinary authority,” according to the Chatham County jail log. The Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division found that the inmate worked for the employee and that there was sexual contact at the Chatham County Detention Center, reported The Savannah Morning News.
“I do not tolerate officer misconduct, especially when that misconduct involves fraternizing with an inmate,” Sheriff John Wilcher said in a press release. “I expect the utmost professionalism from all of my employees and I hold the trust of this organization as the most valuable thing we possess in this community. I am saddened by the actions of this former employee and I hope that our quick response to these allegations demonstrate how seriously we take such offenses.”
Brown-Harris was booked in the Chatham County Jail on Thursday night, according to the jail log.
