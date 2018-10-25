Beaufort Co. man charged with attempted murder after shooting neighbor, police say

A 28-year-old Lady’s Island man was arrested for attempted murder Wednesday for an incident that occurred in September, according to police.
Akeem Devorow Wallace, of Ballpark Road, is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center on no bond.
On Sept. 21 a man driving from Charleston witnessed another man running and limping across Ballpark Road, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report says.
The report says the man was screaming, “I got shot, I got shot. Take me to my grandma’s house.”
The stranger drove the man to his grandma’s house — about a block from Wallace’s home address. He then called police.
When police arrived, the victim was lying in the stranger’s vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim told police the gunman was named “Roster” and refused to provide any other information, the report says. He told police he was shot while walking down the road.
The victim’s wife also said the individual was “Roster” and refused to be “forthcoming”.
A witness visiting the area said she heard four to five gunshots in the area. She head the victim’s wife yell, “Roster shot him”.
