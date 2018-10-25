Man arrested after hopping fence into Hilton Head community, stealing golf cart, POA says

A man was arrested Thursday after he hopped a fence at a Hilton Head golf course and stole a golf cart, according to an email from the Hilton Head Plantation Property Owners Association.
The safety alert email, which says the incident happened on the Bear Creek Golf Course, was sent to residents just before 3 p.m.
The man got over the fence that borders the Main Street area and the golf course, then drove away on a golf cart that was being used by golfers, the report said.
The golfers reported the stolen cart and Hilton Head Plantation security took the suspect into custody on Windy Cove Court in the Headlands area, the email said.
The suspect was later arrested and detained by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies later discovered the suspect had an outstanding warrant for distribution and possession of cocaine and he taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the email said.
Bear Creek Golf Course did not file charges, but the suspect was issued a no trespass order for Hilton Head Plantation, the email said.
Details about the suspect weren’t immediately available as of 3:30 p.m.
Comments