A man was stopped for speeding on Hilton Head. Then cops found drugs, gun, report says

A Ridgeland man is facing five charges — including two for drug possession and one for weapons possession — after being pulled over for speeding early Tuesday near the Cross Island toll booth on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Octavian Lamar Hanley, 28, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a firearm, malicious injury to property, and speeding 25 mph or more, according to the report.
Hanley was driving 67 mph in a 35 mph zone about 3:12 a.m. when he saw a deputy behind him and accelerated to 85 mph, the report said. Hanley drove over the Frasier Bridge and eventually pulled over, the report said.
He told deputies there was a gun in the driver’s side door, which they removed, the report said. A deputy saw a digital scale with white residue on it in the car and searched the vehicle, the report said. He found marijuana and cocaine, the report said. He also found a pill bottle with cocaine inside in Hanley’s pants pocket, the report said.
Hanley told deputies he had a concealed weapons permit, but dispatchers were unable to find it, the report said. He was charged with unlawful carry because the gun was in the driver side door, unsecured, and not locked in a compartment, the report said.
On the way to the jail, Hanley damaged the patrol car so he was charged with malicious injury to property, the report said.
Hanley was booked into the Beaufort County Dentention Center at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and was released that afternoon, according to the jail log.
