Police on scene of fatal pedestrian accident in Beaufort County

The S.C. Highway Patrol is working a fatal accident at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Roberts Lane, according to the patrol’s traffic website.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said deputies responded to a bicyclist being struck at about 5:30 p.m. in the area.
He said deputies are working traffic control while S.C. Highway Patrol leads the investigation.
The accident is backing up traffic near the Trask Parkway and Roberts Lane intersection in Grays Hill.
Users of the Waze traffic app were reporting standstill traffic in the area at about 6 p.m. Google Maps was showing heavy traffic in the area at about 6:30 p.m.
Eleven-year-old Charlie Jorden Bobinchuck was killed in a fatal accident on Hilton Head Island while in a crosswalk in June.
S.C. Highway Patrol was also working a fatal accident on Okatie Highway near Camp Saint Mary’s Road in Jasper County at about 6:48 p.m., according to the website.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
