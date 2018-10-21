Man shoots pistol at girlfriend while chasing her through Beaufort parking lot, police say

A Beaufort man was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated along with discharging a firearm within city limits after shooting a pistol at his girlfriend on Oct. 13, a Beaufort Police Department report shows.
The man pulled out a shotgun while the couple were arguing, a police report shows. The report does not detail how the argument started.
According to the report, he pointed the gun at the woman and said, “Since I lost everything, I don’t mind losing you.”
The woman fled the apartment and ran into the parking lot, the report says. It says she hid behind a vehicle on the side of the road for about 30 minutes until she thought her boyfriend had left the vicinity.
She attempted to return to the apartment for her phone when she saw her boyfriend once again. This time the man was carrying a small silver and black handgun.
The boyfriend started chasing the woman through the parking lot on Sea Point Drive. The woman said she heard a gunshot as she jumped over a drainage ditch.
A witness came in contact with the woman shortly after the gunshot, the report says. The person allowed the woman into their home to call 911. The witness also gave a statement to police about hearing the gunshot.
Deputies located a shelling from a pistol in the location the woman told police the man fired the gun.
