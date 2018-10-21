Water bill leads to Beaufort Co. man punching, suffocating wife, police say

A woman went to Beaufort Memorial Hospital emergency room Friday with a black eye and swollen throat that she received during an argument she had with her husband about a water bill, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The Lady’s Island woman told police she woke up remembering the water bill needed to paid before it would be shut off at the house she shared with her husband and child.
Her husband became angry with her when she mentioned the bill to him, the report says.
“He struck her with a closed fist on the left eye,” the report says. “....she fell to the ground. Once on the ground, (he) placed his foot on her throat blocking her air way. He then bent over, grabbed her by the hair and hit her head against the ground.”
The woman told police she believed she lost consciousness at this point.
A nurse at the hospital contacted police after learning of the incident, the report says.
Deputies noted the woman had a swollen eye socket and discoloration on her throat. A dark red spot also could be seen on the top of the woman’s head.
The woman asked that charges be filed against the man when asked by deputies, the report says.
Attempts were made by deputies to make contact with the husband but failed, the report says.
Due to visible injuries and a child in common that resides at the house, a warrant was sought for domestic violence in the second degree, the report states.
