Playstation gamer sends lewd photo to Beaufort County elementary school kid, police say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a lewd picture a Playstation user sent to a local elementary school student.
The student, according to a Sheriff’s Office report, was playing the game “Fortnite” online when a Playstation user he was chatting with sent him a picture of a white, adult male exposing his genitals.
The student later sent the picture to another student, who, according to the report, eventually told a school counselor about the incident.
The counselor called and informed a parent of the second student about the incident Wednesday, according to the report. That student told the counselor he’d been “feeling ill” for a few days and, when asked why, told the counselor about the photo, and how it was sent to him.
The Sheriff’s Office has obtained the Playstation username for account from which the picture was sent.
“We’re investigating the origin of the photograph,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
Comments