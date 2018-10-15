A Maryland man was stopped by police on Hilton Head twice in one day. Now he’s in jail

The driver of silver SUV reported to be speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Hilton Head Island was stopped — and arrested after the officer recognized him from an earlier trespassing call, officials say.
After his second stop of the day on Saturday, the Maryland man now faces four charges, including reckless driving, public disorderly conduct, simple possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest, said a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy stopped the driver on Burkes Beach Road and Sea Front Lane about 4:30 p.m., the report said.
The man began using profanity and talking about topics ranging from smoking marijuana to how he “tore through those woods,” the report said.
“I don’t have a problem. I just don’t feel like talking to you,” the man told the officer, according to the report. “I’d rather smoke a bowl and play with the dogs.”
There were two dogs in the vehicle, according to the report.
As he was being put in handcuffs, the man was combative and locked his hand around his wrist, the report said. A witness nearby came over and helped the deputy detain the man.
The man was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center about 6:45 p.m. and was still confined as of Monday afternoon on a $6,312 bond, according to the jail log.
Animal Control took custody of the two dogs and a towing company moved the car, the report said.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.
Comments