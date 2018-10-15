Man arrested after stolen gun and marijuana found in his car on Hilton Head, police say

A Sheldon man faces two gun charges after police found a stolen pistol in the center console of his car early Saturday on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Dwayne Gibbs, 21, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. outside a hotel on Forest Beach Drive, the report said.
A deputy had seen Gibbs pass his patrol car, speed into a parking spot, and get out of the car without turning it completely off, the report said.
He told the deputy he was getting a parking pass from the hotel, so one deputy went with him inside the hotel and another stayed behind, the report said.
The deputy that stayed in the parking lot smelled a “distinct pungent odor of marijuana” coming from the car, then saw a baggie with a “green leafy substance” in it on the armrest, the report said. Upon searching the car further, deputies found a black and gold Bersa Thunder 380 pistol in the center console, the report said.
The pistol was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber, the report said.
Deputies discovered the gun was reported stolen in Jasper County, the report said.
Gibbs was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. He was booked into the jail about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and released almost eight hours later.
