Someone stole this van from a Hilton Head dock. Can you help police find it?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to find a van that was stolen Wednesday from a Hilton Head Island loading dock.
The white 2009 GMC Savana van with South Carolina license plates reading BIF996 was stolen from the loading dock of Celebration Events at 12 Capital Drive around 6:15 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The vehicle left in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the stolen van is encouraged to contact Sgt. Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
