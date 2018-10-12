Vermont man arrested after waving a gun around in an Okatie parking lot, report says

A Vermont man was arrested after he waved a pistol in an Okatie restaurant parking lot Monday night and slapped a witness, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred just before midnight off Okatie Village Drive, the report said.
A witness saw the suspect laying on the ground in the parking lot and went to check on him, the report said. The suspect asked where his “nine” was before pulling out a pistol and waving it in the air before putting it back in his waistband, the report said.
The witness told deputies that as he was walking away, the suspect became “belligerent” and slapped him in the face so he slapped him back, the report said. The suspect reached for his pistol so the witness tackled him to the ground and people standing by helped take the gun away from the man, the report said.
The suspect ran away before deputies arrived, the report said.
The man was later arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm and public disorderly conduct, the report said. He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center about 1 a.m. Tuesday and released later that day, according to the jail log.
