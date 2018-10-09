A couple was fighting in a Hilton Head store. Then she grabbed a screwdriver, police say

A Yemessee woman was arrested after charging at deputies with a screwdriver in the parking lot of a Hilton Head Island store Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the Goodwill on Island West Park, the report said.
Deputies were called because the woman — who is pregnant with her and her boyfriend’s second child — and her boyfriend were fighting, the report said.
The couple argued in the car as he dropped her off at work at the store and began to hit one another, the report said.
When she noticed he was following her into the store, she threw bolt cutters at him, the report said. He responded by throwing a bottle of coolant at her, the report said. No one was hit by either object.
She told deputies that while they were fighting, she bumped into two bystanders causing them to fall, the report said.
Deputies were interviewing the man in the parking lot where the couple’s baby was when the woman came outside and asked for the child, the report said. Deputies told her they would “be clearing up shortly,” so she went back inside, the report said.
Minutes later, deputies heard a shout before they saw the woman running toward them with a screwdriver in her hand, the report said.
One of the deputies pointed his firearm at her while another pointed his Taser, the report said. They commanded her to stop and she did.
She was told several times to drop the screwdriver before she finally tossed it into nearby bushes, the report said.
She was handcuffed and taken into custody, the report said.
The woman was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on a public disorderly conduct charge at 6 p.m. Sunday and released 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the jail log.
