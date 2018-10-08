A Hilton Head man facing a felony sexual assault charge from 2014 arrested in Texas, police say

A Hilton Head Island man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in 2014 was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday following his extradition from Texas, according to Bluffton Police Department spokesman Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.
Romaldo Diaz-Barrientos, 64, faces a third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, according to the jail log. The charge is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.
He was arrested in Galveston, Texas, and extradited to Bluffton last week, Babkiewicz said. Bluffton officers drove to the Texas town Wednesday and returned with Diaz-Barrientos on Saturday.
He remained in jail as of Monday afternoon with a bond of $50,000, according to the jail log.
Police had been searching for Diaz-Barrientos since at least June 2014, according to a previous article from The Island Packet. Police knew he had ties to Texas.
