He was found dead on St. Helena 7 years ago after a murder. Can you help find his killer?

Deputies are asking for your help to solve the murder of a man found dead on St. Helena Island seven years ago hours after another man was killed.
On Oct. 6, 2011, Joe Washington, 32, was found dead in his car after it hit a utility pole and caught on fire near 88 Folly Road on St. Helena around 11:30 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
An investigation revealed Washington died as the result of a gunshot wound and that he had been shot in the roadway, sped off and struck the utility pole. The fire is believed to have been caused by brush under Washington’s vehicle, the release said.
Deputies found a handgun inside Washington’s vehicle, which was compared to projectiles and casings recovered from the murder of Julius Chaplin, 44, who had been shot to death on the island the night before.
Chaplin’s body was found around 10 p.m. Oct. 5, 2011 at 172 Fripp Road on St. Helena. He died from two gunshot wounds to the back of the head, according to a previous Beaufort Gazette article.
Forensics taken from the handgun matched one of two firearms used to kill Chaplin, the release said.
The motive for Washington’s murder is believed to be retaliation for Chaplin’s murder.
A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information on the case that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the murder may contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-8166-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net.
