Hilton Head couple gets into argument. Then someone grabbed a machete, report says

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Marshland Road residence on Hilton Head Island early Saturday morning after an arguing couple struggled over a machete, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported at Bridgetown Apartments around 2:45 a.m.
The man involved told a deputy that he had been living with a woman for four months at the apartment and that they were in a relationship.
He told the deputy that earlier that night the woman went out with some of her friends and did not tell her where she was going. He said he locked the apartment door until she came back around 2:45 a.m. and began to move her belongings out of the apartment after the pair began to argue.
The man said at one point the woman “grabbed his laptop and swung it at him, striking him on the shoulder,” the report said.
She then allegedly attempted to grab a machete hidden under a mattress before the man took it away from her.
The woman told the deputy that she was locked out of the apartment upon her return and said that she did not hit the man with a laptop. She claimed that it was the man who grabbed the machete and she tried to stop him.
At some point in the struggle, the woman said her finger was cut, but that neither of them had tried to swing the machete at the other.
The woman said she wanted to take her belongings and leave.
A deputy noted in the report that the woman had a “very small” injury to her hand and that the man had a “very tiny” cut on his shoulder that he said came from the laptop, the report said.
Neither the man or the woman wanted to press charges.
No charges were noted in the report and a deputy wrote that he could not determine who the primary aggressor was.
