She stole $3,000 in items from a Beaufort Co store, police say. Can you help them find her?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to identify a woman suspected of stealing $3,000 in children’s clothing from a Beaufort County store last month.
The theft happened on Sept. 24 around 1 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Where the theft happened was not mentioned in the release.
The suspect left the store without paying and was spotted getting into a silver Toyota with a Georgia license plate.
Anyone with information on the theft or the woman’s identity may contact Sgt. Scheemaker at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
