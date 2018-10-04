‘You are going to have problems:’ Man follows ex-girlfriend to Bluffton daycare, report says

A man was issued a trespass notice after following his ex-girlfriend into the Bluffton daycare center where she works Tuesday morning and arguing with her in the lobby, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The incident took place about 11:30 a.m. at the Little Steps Daycare and Preschool on Oak Forest Road, the report said.

The woman and suspect have two children together, ages 3 and 5, but are no longer in a relationship and have not lived together for some time, the report said.

A witness officers spoke with said she was in a front classroom and could hear the two arguing loudly outside, the report said.

The woman was getting out of her car after her lunch break when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her right arm, and took her phone, the report said.

She went into the daycare center’s lobby to let someone know what was going on and he followed her, the report said.

He told her if she called police, “you are going to have problems,” the report said.

Once she got her phone back from him, the center’s manager told him to leave, the report said. He did, the report said.

The suspect was issued a trespass notice for the daycare, the report said.