Beaufort Co. woman wakes up to boyfriend pointing gun at her head, police say

A St. Helena woman woke up to her longtime boyfriend pointing a gun at her head, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The woman told police her boyfriend of 13-years told her “not to say a word.”
She reached for her phone but discovered it wasn’t there.
Her boyfriend then accused her of using the phone to talk to individuals unknown to him. He told she couldn’t have the phone back for 24 hours.
The man then left the house and returned a short time later without the gun, the report says.
The woman’s daughter said she woke up to the couple arguing. She heard the man say, “I put the gun down because I know if I fired it would hurt me too because I love you.”
He also came to the daughter’s room and told her not to let her mom use the phone.
The man was on scene when deputies arrived, the report says. It says he appeared to be intoxicated. After being read his Miranda rights, he decided against speaking with police.
He was arrested for domestic violence, the report says.
Comments