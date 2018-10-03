A Hilton Head store hit by shoplifters twice in 4 days. Can you help police identify them?

A Hilton Head Island store on Hatton Place was targeted by shoplifters twice within a matter of days, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports. Now, deputies want help identifying the suspects.
Suspects in both incidents were seen on surveillance footage entering the Walgreens store.
The first incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday when a woman stole two or three plastic shopping bags full of make-up while another stood by watching employees “acting as a lookout,” a report said.
The second incident happened 5 p.m. Monday when a man stuffed more than 14 bottles — about $400-worth — of medicine into the front of his pants and walked out of the store, another report said.
The manager told deputies he wants to file charges if the suspects can be identified, the reports said.
Anyone with information can call L/Cpl Toomey at 843-255-3309 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
