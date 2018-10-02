Police respond to a Beaufort Co. ATV accident; find out the vehicle is stolen, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle accident Friday on Glaze Drive in Burton to find out the vehicle was stolen, a police report says.
A man driving home from work says the ATV driver attempted to pass him on the right side, the report says. The ATV struck his car, sending the driver “flying into the air.”
Deputies arrived to find the ATV driver on his knees and being treated by EMS. He had a laceration on his head, says the report.
While on the scene, a deputy noted the ATV appeared to be freshly painted. They noted several areas of red showing through scratches on the vehicle.
Two wires were sticking out from the ignition area, which had no key, the report says.
“The two wires were obviously being used to hot wire the four wheeler to allow it to run,” the report says.
The deputy was able to locate the VIN number on the front frame of the vehicle. The number came back as stolen from Beaufort County, the report says.
The man who reported the vehicle stolen was contacted. He was able to provide more identifying details of the ATV.
Deputies arrested the ATV driver upon his release from the hospital, the report says.
The ATV was estimated at $4,500 at the time it was stolen.
