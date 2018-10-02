Beaufort Co. couple overdose after a 24-hour drug binge, police say

A Shell Point couple were transported to the hospital Saturday for an overdose after the pair admitted to a 24-hour binge of cocaine laced with fentanyl, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
A deputy was responding to a domestic dispute on Walnut Street when flagged down by a man in another vehicle. The man was sweaty, upset and using erratic movements, the report says.
He told police his girlfriend was growing irate because of an argument about her being high and drunk. He said the woman was running into a locked door repeatedly.
Deputies found the woman sitting on the floor of a garage. She also was sweaty, the report says.
She told deputies she needed an insulin shot because of a condition.
“She took a shot of insulin and her symptoms became more prevalent that she was having a possible overdose,” the report says.
The woman then told police about the couple’s binge, the report says.
EMS responded to the scene, the report says. At some point while EMS was on the scene, the woman went into a seizure.
Narcan was administered, and the woman was transported to an area hospital, the report says.
As EMS left with the woman, deputies noticed the man showing signs of an overdose, the report says.
The man was vomiting, the report says. He laid down on the ground as he started to panic.
EMS was called a second time and transported the man to the hospital.
Comments