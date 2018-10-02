Beaufort Co. woman returns home to find something odd on her kitchen counter, police say

A Lady’s Island woman had a normal day — she went to work, stopped by the house to take the dogs out, picked up her daughter and went to the gym, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
Upon returning home from the gym, she found something suspicious on her kitchen counter — three ATM bank receipts for Navy Federal Credit Union.
The woman nor her daughter has a bank account with the bank, the report says. She said no one else has access to the house.
There were not any items missing from the house.
Deputies noted there was no appearance of forced entry to the home. The woman noted a back door was unlocked.
The bank receipts did not show a name or account number, the report says.
