Have unused medicine you need to get rid of? Here’s where you can do it in Beaufort Co.

Beaufort County residents who want to get rid of unused prescription and non-prescription drugs now have three locations to do so, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Last spring, drop boxes was installed at both Sheriff’s Office locations and now there is one installed in the Beaufort County Government Building in Bluffton, the release said.
Residents have turned in more than 300 pounds of unused medication to the two boxes at the Sheriff’s Offices since their installation, the release said.
The drop boxes are the result of partnership between Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office and the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth, the release said.
Here are the drop box locations:
- The Sheriff’s Office in Beaufort at 2001 Duke Street
- The Sheriff’s Office in Hilton Head at 70 Shelter Cove Lane
- Beaufort County Government Building at 4819 Bluffton Parkway
The Sheriff’s Office drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Bluffton location is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
