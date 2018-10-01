Two students transported to hospital after brawl on Beaufort County school bus, police say

Two students were transported to the hospital after a fight involving multiple individuals on a Beaufort County School District bus Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A female student said she asked another student to close a window because it was raining outside. The student refused and an argument started, the report says.
The girl said at some point she was struck on the head and pushed down. She said she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she noticed a crushing pain in her right foot because someone was standing on it. She also complained of her side hurting.
The girl’s sister said she was brought into the argument by another student.
“Someone threatened to hit her in the face,” the report says. “At which time, she told them to ‘hit her.’”
The student struck the sister in the right eye socket and nose area. She told police a “whole bunch of other students” began fighting.
Another student gave a separate account of the situation. They told police that everyone simultaneously started hitting each other, which began the fight.
The bus driver told police he noticed the fight on while traveling down George Williams Lane. He said he saw one of the students was knocked out and immediately contacted dispatch to request police and EMS.
The driver saw multiple students striking and kicking each other, the report says.
The report doesn’t define how many students were believed to be involved in the brawl. It does say some of the students exited the bus prior to police arrival.
“Due to conflicting statements made, this incident requires further investigation,” the report says. One step will be viewing the camera on the bus, the report says.
The report does note that all students known to be involved in the fight were being suspended from school and the bus.
