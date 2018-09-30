Drunk man shows up at Beaufort Co. woman’s house and starts cutting grass, police say

A St. Helena woman was confused when she found an unknown man cutting her grass with a riding lawn mower about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
“She informed the communication’s center that the individual was stumbling around once he got off the riding lawn mower,” the report says. “Additionally after he got off he preceded to urinate in the yard and then walked up her back porch.”
The woman attempted to tell the man to leave her yard on Coffin Point Plantation Road, but it seemed he couldn’t understand her, the report said. She locked herself in her house and called police.
Deputies found the man on the woman’s back porch upon arrival. He was wearing a black baseball cap, no shirt and camouflage shorts.
He repeatedly told police he was “just walking on the beach”.
Deputies noted he had slurred speech and that a smell of alcoholic beverage was emitting from him.
The man also told police he was working on a job site in the area and had permission to be on the land. The woman disputed that he could be on her property. She also said none of her direct neighbors were undergoing construction projects.
When deputies asked the man how much he had to drink, he responded, “It doesn’t f**king matter.”
He was unable to provide deputies with a location he was staying at.
The man was arrested and escorted to Beaufort County Detention Center with a charge of public disorderly conduct.
