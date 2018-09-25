Marquis Moultrie
Drugs, loaded guns and wanted man found in Beaufort Co. traffic stop, police say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2018 05:28 PM

Marquis Moultrie, 23, of Burton, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including illegal drugs and firearms after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over during a routine traffic stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

Moultrie was pulled over by police but immediately fled on foot, the release says. Deputies were able to apprehend him after a short chase.

He was immediately placed under arrest for multiple active warrants — some dating back to 2015, the release says.

The warrants include:

  • Pointing and presenting a firearm
  • Petit larceny
  • Assault and battery 1st degree
  • Burglary 1st degree

  • Burglary 2nd degree
  • Grand larceny
  • Probation violation
  • Failure to stop for blue lights
  • Fleeing to evade arrests
  • Aggravated robbery in Clarkesville, Tenn.

During the arrest, investigators searched Moultrie’s gold Honda Accord. They seized a distribution weight of marijuana, a handgun and an AK-47 assault-style rifle, the release says.

“The handgun and AK-47 were both loaded and had extended capacity magazines,” the report says.

He received additional charges of:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  • Unlawful carrying of a handgun
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Fugitive from justice

Moultrie has yet to receive a bond hearing.

