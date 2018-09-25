Drugs, loaded guns and wanted man found in Beaufort Co. traffic stop, police say

Marquis Moultrie, 23, of Burton, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including illegal drugs and firearms after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over during a routine traffic stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
Moultrie was pulled over by police but immediately fled on foot, the release says. Deputies were able to apprehend him after a short chase.
He was immediately placed under arrest for multiple active warrants — some dating back to 2015, the release says.
The warrants include:
- Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Petit larceny
- Assault and battery 1st degree
- Burglary 1st degree
- Burglary 2nd degree
- Grand larceny
- Probation violation
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Fleeing to evade arrests
- Aggravated robbery in Clarkesville, Tenn.
During the arrest, investigators searched Moultrie’s gold Honda Accord. They seized a distribution weight of marijuana, a handgun and an AK-47 assault-style rifle, the release says.
“The handgun and AK-47 were both loaded and had extended capacity magazines,” the report says.
He received additional charges of:
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Unlawful carrying of a handgun
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Fugitive from justice
Moultrie has yet to receive a bond hearing.
