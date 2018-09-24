$5K in scarves stolen from Bluffton store, say police asking for help ID’ing suspects

Two men grabbed “handfuls” of scarves totaling more than $5,000 from a Bluffton store before fleeing the scene, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The incident occurred Friday at the Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th store at the Tanger Outlets 1 on Fording Island Road, the report said.
Two men and a woman walked into the store together, the report said. A short time later, the woman left.
The men then walked up to a display that had about 40 scarves on it — 20 Versace and 20 Missoni — grabbed them all and left the store, the report said.
The manager told deputies the men got into a black Chevrolet sedan driven by the woman who had been in the store and sped off, the report said.
The manager said the first suspect was a black male about 5-foot-8 with a medium build, a full beard and short hair; the second suspect was a black male about 5-foot-10 with a medium build who was clean shaven and had medium-length hair; and the third suspect was a black female about 5-foot-9 with a slender build and short “blown out” hair, the report said.
The store plans to file charges if the suspects are identified, the report said.
