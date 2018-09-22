DNA links Beaufort Co man to string of burglaries over several months, police say

A Seabrook man was arrested Thursday after DNA evidence linked him to several burglaries in the Sheldon area spanning months, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Seno, 38, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary after he turned himself in to investigators at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center in Beaufort, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Seno was the suspect in multiple commercial and residential burglaries reported in the Sheldon area this past winter and spring.
In June, Seno’s DNA profile matched evidence collected from the scene of one of the burglaries at Sheldon Comprehensive Health. At that time, deputies obtained a warrant for burglary and arrested Seno.
On Aug. 22, Seno was released on bond from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Three days later, a residential burglary was reported on Paige Point Landing in Sheldon. Evidence collected from that scene was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis.
Earlier this week, that evidence matched to Seno along with other evidence found at two other Sheldon area burglaries that happened in April at Dean Electric and in May at Brays Island maintenance barn, the release said.
A Beaufort County magistrate issued three warrants for Seno’s arrest this week and Seno turned himself in.
He was taken to the detention center and, as of Saturday morning, was still being held there on a $60,000 bond.
Should be post bail, Seno will be subjected to electronic monitoring, the release said.
Anyone with information on the Sheldon area burglaries should contact Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
