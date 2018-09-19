Lady’s Island Saint Helena Fire District responded to a pedestrian accident Tuesday night.
Man has head injury after being struck by passing vehicle in Beaufort Co., officials say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2018 06:45 PM

A man in his 40s was struck by a passing vehicle on Sea Island Parkway in front of Foolish Frog restaurant on St. Helena’s Island on Tuesday night, says Scott Harris, Lady’s Island St. Helena Fire District spokesman.

The man parked a van he was driving on the side of the road and exited his vehicle, Harris said. Another passing vehicle struck him while he was outside of the van.

He was transported via EMS to an area hospital with a skull fracture, an open femur fracture and abdominal bruising. He has since been transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

No other information was available.

