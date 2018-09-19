Suspect arrested after hours-long search in woods off I-95, Hardeeville police say

A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested Tuesday night after he was reported to be in the Hardeeville area.
The public was advised of a heavy police presence in the Red Dam Road and the Exit 8 area of I-95 around 5:15 p.m. in a news release from the Hardeeville Police Department.
The man had been seen running shirtless through the woods and was possibly missing a boot, the release said.
WJCL television station reported the man’s name as Leon Jamel Fields, 20.
The charges against Fields were not included in the police department’s news release.
The department announced just before 10 p.m. that Fields was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m.
Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon because of the search, according to the police department.
