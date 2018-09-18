Young Hilton Head pair targets homeowner’s bicycle. They didn’t get far, police say

Deputies nabbed a pair of young thieves who relieved a Hilton Head man of his bicycle Thursday after he saw one of them in his garage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was inside his Squires Gate home about 3 p.m. when he noticed a 10-to-12-year-old boy standing in his front yard, according to the report. When the man went outside to see what the kid was doing, he noticed the child wasn’t alone, the report said.
A 10-to-12-year-old girl was standing in the man’s garage attempting to steal a bicycle, the report said. The man yelled at the girl, who ran across the road, got on her bike, and pedaled away. The boy stole one of the bikes from the garage and pedaled off, following the girl and leaving his own bike behind in the front yard, the report said.
The man chased but did not catch the duo, report said.
Deputies did.
They found the kids “standing in the road, appearing to look into open garages,” the report said.
The two were handcuffed, read their Miranda warning, and eventually released to their parents, the report said.
