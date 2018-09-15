Suspect in Bluffton fatal fast-food restaurant shooting still at large. Police shift evidence

The shooter who killed a Bluffton man at a fast-food restaurant Thursday evening remained at-large Saturday as investigators continue gathering evidence evidence to identify the suspect.
The suspect, who left the scene moments after the 8:30 p.m. shooting, remains unidentified, Capt. Joe Babkiewicz, spokesman for the police department, said Saturday. Investigators are reviewing video footage from the nearby Parker’s gas station to see if they can identify the suspect and the vehicle he or she fled in.
The shooting claimed the life of 29-year-old Abraham Gadson. He was shot inside the restaurant and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bluffton Police Department. Customers were inside the restaurant at the time and Gadson is believed to be a former employee of Wendy’s, Babkiewicz said Friday.
He added that police have no motive for the shooting yet.
Anyone with information may call Detective Ryan Fazekas at 843-706-4513, or the Bluffton Police Investigations hotline at 843-706-4600, the release said. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the South Carolina Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
