Hilton Head man found someone new. His ex showed her displeasure with a knife, police say

A Hilton Head Island man was taken to Hilton Head Hospital Tuesday after he was allegedly stabbed by his ex-girlfriend in an island parking lot, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies met with the victim at the hospital around 10:45 p.m. about a half hour after the stabbing at Hilton Head Gardens, the report said.
The victim told deputies he and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument in the parking lot. The pair had broken up two weeks before and his ex had just found out he was seeing another woman, the report said.
“(The victim) said (his ex) walked up to him, pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the stomach just below his belly button,” the report said. “He said before she stabbed him, she said she was going to kill him and then kill herself.”
The victim did not wish to pursue charges and said he would not testify against her, the report said. He added he only wanted her to leave him alone and declined to provide a written statement.
Deputies went to Hilton Head Gardens and were not able to find a crime scene, witnesses or the ex-girlfriend.
No arrest was not listed in the report.
