Beaufort Co. business owner reports over $88,000 stolen in forged checks, report says

A Burton business owner reported over $88,000 stolen by way of fraudulent checks Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The thefts occurred between Aug. 31 through Thursday and involved Geismar Modern Machinery on Parker Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The owner told a deputy that someone had been writing checks under his business’ name and issuing checks to people throughout the country.
The owner was notified of the issue first from Wells Fargo Bank and then again from calls from people to say they received checks from his business and did not know why, the report said.
Callers advised the owner that they received the checks in envelopes marked for Publisher’s Clearing House with directions to send a portion of the money to a Tennessee address.
The owner told a deputy that at least $88,565 was missing from his business as a result of the thefts.
