‘Trembling’ woman reports assault from husband in Sun City home, report says

A man was arrested Monday at a Sun City home and charged with third-degree domestic violence after his wife called police and said she had been punched in the face.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a residence on Falmouth Way, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman who called deputies told them that her husband punched her in the face as they drove to the home. She showed a deputy some swelling on the left side of her top lip, the report said.
The deputy described the woman as “hysterical” and “trembling” as he spoke to her.
When the deputy spoke to the woman’s husband, the man told the deputy that she needed to be medicated. He also said she had bitten his finger, but when asked why there was no mark, he later said she had not.
The man was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
