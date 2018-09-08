They stole $1,500 in clothing from a Hilton Head store. Now police are looking for them

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man and woman accused of stealing $1,500 in children’s clothing Wednesday from a Hilton Head Island store.
The theft happened around 5:45 p.m. at Belk on Shelter Cove Lane, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
An employee told a deputy that he was watching video surveillance cameras when he saw man and woman enter the store carrying large shoulder bags.
The couple then placed several items of children’s clothing in the bags and left the leave the store, the report said.
The pair left the area in a white four-door Ford with Florida license plates. Together, they stole 50 items of clothing, the report said.
The male suspect was described in the report as an African American male wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes with white laces. The female suspect was described as an African American wearing a light gray shirt, black pants with blonde hair and a “heavyset build.”
Comments