2 people were shot, 1 killed in a plantation on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know
One woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head, police say. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside of a residence, according to police. There is no threat to public safety, police say.
At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating the double homicide of a Savannah police officer and his wife. The couple was found dead early Monday morning at two residences on Wilmington Island, Georgia. Their names have not been released.
TSA lead officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 20, 2018. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.
A woman was arrested by a Bluffton police officer after he says she sped through a four-way stop and then failed a sobriety test. She continuously begged the officer not to arrest her, saying she was a cheerleader, a good student and 'a pretty girl.'
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.