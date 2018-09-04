2 people were shot, 1 killed in a plantation on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know

One woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head, police say. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside of a residence, according to police. There is no threat to public safety, police say.
