Bluffton woman threatens husband with mallet when he has a lady friend over, police say

A Bluffton woman was charged with second degree domestic violence after she assaulted her husband and threatened him with a rubber mallet Saturday at his home, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The man and a friend were inside his house when his wife and their daughter arrived, the report said. The man told police his wife — who was not living at the house at the time of the incident— was upset there was a woman in the house and was trying to get in to fight her, the report said.
The couple began arguing and the wife grabbed the husband’s shirt and pulled it before she grabbed a rubber mallet from her car and asked him if he wanted her to beat him with it, the report said.
Officers saw a machete and hammer laying on the driver’s car seat, the report said. She told them she carries the machete because she is an Uber driver but did not have a “valid answer as to why” the hammer and machete were on her seat at the time of the incident, the report said.
The wife was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. Saturday and released 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to the jail log.
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of trust or authority within the community.
