This truck was taken from a Moss Creek Plantation home, police say. Can you help find it?

Deputies are looking for a truck that was stolen from a Moss Creek Plantation home earlier this week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The white 2014 Ford F-150 truck was taken from the Hilton Head home sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 5:20 a.m. Monday, the release said.
The truck has South Carolina license plate 1523JH, a silver toolbox, and a red and black Georgia Bulldogs front plate, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact SSgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 referencing case 18S210980.
