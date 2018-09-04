This truck was stolen from a Port Royal Plantation home, police say. Have you seen it?

Deputies are trying to find a truck stolen Friday from a Hilton Head home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The truck was stolen sometime between 2 a.m. and noon from the Port Royal Plantation home, the release said.
The stolen car is a white 2013 Toyota Tacoma truck with South Carolina license NVK975, the release said. The truck also has a National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund sticker on the rear driver side window.
Anyone with information can contact SSgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427 or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 referencing case 18S208202.
