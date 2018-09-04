Bluffton man attacked on Hilton Head bar dance floor by ex’s new boyfriend, report says

A Bluffton man is filing charges against his ex-girlfriend’s new beau after he allegedly attacked him on the dance floor of a Hilton Head restaurant, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred Saturday night at Daniel’s Restaurant & Lounge on South Forest Beach Drive, the report said.
Deputies met with the victim at an Avalon Shores Apartment Sunday night, the report said. The victim and his friend were at the restaurant when they saw his ex-girlfriend there with her new boyfriend, the report said.
The victim and his friend were on the dance floor when she saw the ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend come up behind him and “begin striking him with punches,” the report said. Restaurant security broke up the fight and the friends left, the report said.
The report said there was redness on the right side of the victim’s face but he declined medical attention, the report said.
Deputies were not able to contact the suspect at the time the report was filed but they found the ex-girlfriend who said the fight happened after some sort of altercation in the bathroom, the report said.
Deputies told her to have her boyfriend call them, the report said.
