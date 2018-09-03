Hilton Head man attempted to punch his wife in front of his child and mother, report says

A Hilton Head man with a history of domestic violence was arrested Friday after he allegedly charged at his wife and tried to punch her in front of his child and mother, according to authorities.
The suspect’s wife told deputies that at about 5 p.m. Aug. 30, she and her husband began arguing about money and her “purchasing some female products,” the report said.
The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation and the suspect “aggressively charged” his wife and “attempted to punch her,” the report said.
The 37-year-old suspect then pushed his wife to the ground and she struck a chair, which caused a bruise on her thigh, the report said.
The couple’s child and the suspect’s mother were present during the incident, the victim told deputies.
The suspect’s sister, who was not present for the incident, told deputies that the suspect had “beaten” his wife before and was “extremely abusive mentally and physically” toward her, the deputy wrote in the report.
The suspect, who was convicted of domestic violence in Florida in 2010, denied getting into a physical fight with his wife. However, he told deputies that he did argue with her on a daily basis, the report said.
The suspect was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and charged with second-degree domestic violence. He was released at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
The Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette do not name suspects charged with misdemeanors.
Comments