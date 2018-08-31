Hilton Head teen drunkenly crashes car with pot, stolen pistol in it, report says

A 15-year-old Hilton Head Island teen faces five charges after allegedly driving drunk onto a Hilton Head traffic circle median Thursday before he even got his drivers license, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The teen was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana, driving under violation of a beginner’s permit, possession of a stolen handgun, and unlawful carry of a firearm, the report said.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the Marshland Road and Mathews Drive area, the report said.
Deputies were called to Marshland Road in reference to a driver of a Nissan speeding and driving recklessly, the report said.
When they got there, they saw a Nissan on the median of the traffic circle with smoke out of the car, the report said.
The teen failed sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested, the report said.
He was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
