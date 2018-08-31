Active shooter in Beaufort? There’s no truth to the rumor, police department says

Rumors on social media about an active shooter Thursday night in Beaufort are not true, according to a Facebook post from the Beaufort Police Department.
The post says rumors are circulating on social media about Southside Boulevard.
“There was no such incident. In the event of any incident that may present a danger to the public, we will notify the public via the Nixle system, Facebook and, if necessary, the ‘reverse 911’ system,” the Facebook post says.
The Police Department says residents can receive notifications about “critical incidents” by signing up for Nixle alerts on their cellphones. To do so, they can text “beaufortpd” to 888777 or visit www.nixle.com.
