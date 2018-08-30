This Hilton Head area had 3 car break-ins in one night, police say. Do you live there?

Multiple cars in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood were broken into Wednesday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The incidents happened around 11 p.m. in The Glen neighborhood on Habitat Circle, the reports said.
One homeowner was alerted by her home’s security systems that there was movement in her driveway, the report said. She and her husband looked outside and saw three suspects walking away from the neighborhood, the report said.
The couple looked at their security system’s video footage and saw a man open their car’s driver-side door, rummage around the center console area, and leave because he didn’t find anything of value to take, the report said. The suspect tried to get into their other car, but the doors were locked, the report said.
Another neighbor heard about the car break-ins earlier in the night and when she checked her car — which had been left unlocked — and noticed there was $35 missing from her wallet, the report said.
Another neighbor had her car broken into, but did not want to file a report with police because there was nothing taken from her car, according to the reports.
Comments