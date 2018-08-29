Traffic backs up on I-95 in Ridgeland after 2nd truck catches fire within 24 hours

A truck fire on I-95 northbound backed up traffic near Exit 21 in Ridgeland on Tuesday afternoon, according to Henry Criss, Ridgeland Fire Department spokesman.
Criss said about 4:40 p.m. that the fire was out, but cleanup at the scene could still cause some delays.
Google Maps showed a dark red line of traffic backing up through the area about 4:36 p.m.
The fire broke out on a tractor-trailer about 4 p.m., Criss said. He said it appears the fire started in the brakes, moved to the tires and reached some of the cargo.
No one was injured, Criss said.
It happened in nearly the same spot as a tractor-trailer fire that closed a northbound lane of I-95 for several hours Tuesday night.
The Tuesday night fire engulfed the cab of a tractor-trailer but was extinguished before it spread to the cargo, a news release said.
No one was injured in that fire, officials said.
