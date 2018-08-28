Bluffton woman was accused of cheating on her husband. Then, police were called

A Bluffton woman was charged with second-degree domestic violence Monday evening after assaulting her husband in front of their daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies responded before 5:45 p.m. to the home on Juniper Lane, the report said.
The daughter, who made the 911 call, told deputies she found out her mom was cheating on her dad so she told him, the report said.
When the dad confronted the mom, she “began assaulting (him) with her hands” and “picked up a chair like she was going to hit” him with it, the report said.
The daughter tried to break up the fight and her 2-year-old niece was standing out on the porch crying while she watched the assault happen, the report said.
The man had a “small bloody abrasion” on the right side of his neck, and the woman had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her body and appeared to be intoxicated, the report said.
On the way to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the mom “kept shouting obscenities about how (the dad) was mad because she didn’t love him anymore,” the report said. Her bond is $10,000.
The woman was booked into the detention center at 7:40 p.m. Monday and was still detained of early Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail log.
