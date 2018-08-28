2 pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in downtown Savannah, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Victory Drive and Barnard Street, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries.
The police department’s traffic investigation unit investigated the incident and closed eastbound Victory Drive at the intersection. The intersection was reopened by 10:30 a.m.
